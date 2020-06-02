Eminem calls for Detroit to stay strong amid coronavirus pandemic

Instagram

During an appearance on the Everybody vs. Live stream COVID-19, the creator of hits & # 39; Stan & # 39; expresses its hope that locals take the country's census seriously.

Up News Info –

Eminem He has asked locals in his native Detroit, Michigan to stay strong amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper made a rare statement to fans in town during an appearance on the Everybody vs. Live stream. COVID-19, insisting that the people of Detroit have more resistance than most.

"Detroit is not just a city, it is also a feeling, a hustle, a state of mind, but above all, Detroit is a city in which we fight for what we believe, and we do not take ourselves for lies. Down," said the creator hit album "Stan", and also encouraged fans to take the United States Census seriously.

"COVID-19 is no different. So we have some work to do to stay safe," he added. "One way is that we have to count each other, and the census is your way of doing exactly that. So this month, we have to unite the city, man."

<br />

Eminem recently donated "Mom & # 39; s Spaghetti" to healthcare workers at Henry Ford Health System Hospital in Detroit. Each pot was tagged with the words "Thank You Front Line Caregivers."

Mom's spaghetti appeared on Eminem's "8 Mile" soundtrack lyrics, "Lose Yourself".