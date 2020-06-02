Elon Musk's big week also includes a $ 770 million payday – Up News Info San Francisco

(Up News Info SF / CNN) – Bay Area billionaire Elon Musk had a great week.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX achieved their childhood dream of launching two American astronauts into space for the first time. He also earned 1.68 million stock options that provided him with a $ 770 million payday.

The SpaceX flight drew national coverage from Saturday's launch. Musk's payday received much less attention, in part because it was already expected to happen. Under a compensation plan approved by Tesla shareholders two years ago, Musk received options to buy 1.7 million Tesla shares at $ 350.02 per share, much less than half the current price.

The grant was issued because Tesla has achieved some operational goals set out in the plan and has had a market value of more than $ 100 billion over the course of six months. It hit that market target in early May.

The shares would give Musk a theoretical profit of $ 770 million at the close of trading on Thursday, the day the options were formally granted. At the close of Friday, the value had increased nearly $ 820 million, and the shares rose once again in early trading on Monday.

But Musk has not yet exercised the options, which is not unusual. Executives who receive options generally do not exercise them until they are about to expire or unless they intend to immediately sell the shares.

Musk already owns 38.7 million Tesla shares, representing a 20.8% stake in the company worth $ 32.3 billion at the close of business on Friday.

The 1.7 million options are just the first of 12 possible blocks of shares it could get under the plan, which could eventually give it an additional 20.3 million shares. It could potentially make you the richest man in the world, or if you prefer, the solar system. But Tesla will have to achieve a number of more ambitious operating goals and market values ​​for it to do so.

It wasn't all good news for Musk last week. On Friday, SpaceX had an explosion during a test of its Starship system, a spacecraft and a rocket that the company is in the early stages of development at remote facilities in Boca Chica, Texas. The latest version of Starship, called SN4, exploded during ground tests on Friday. SpaceX has declined to comment on the blast, but there have been no reports of injuries from the blast.

