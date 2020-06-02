Elon Musk trades blows with Moscow for SpaceX success – BGR

Elon Musk shot Russia during a post-flight press conference after the launch of the Crew Dragon.

Roscosmos responded, noting that the agency does not understand why the launch was so important.

Both the United States and Russia are moving rapidly for humans to return to the Moon.

NASA made history over the weekend by launching SpaceX's Crew Dragon to the International Space Station with astronauts on board. It was the first manned launch from U.S. soil since the end of the space shuttle program and the first manned launch from NASA's commercial crew program, which commissioned SpaceX and Boeing to produce spacecraft capable of manning to send into space.

Russia was apparently not impressed.

At a press conference after the successful launch, SpaceX chief Elon Musk said "the trampoline is working." It was a reference to some derogatory comments made by Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. This comment seemed to spark a very casual war of words between the US space group and Russia.

Rogozin has rarely praised the efforts of NASA's manned space flight. His comment, the one Musk was clearly referring to, was that NASA could also "deliver its astronauts to the ISS using a trampoline," rather than develop their own manned launch systems. Musk's comment was a clear blow to the Russians.

To his credit, Rogozin took the hit calmly, and even applauded Musk for this springboard reference:

But while Rogozin congratulated on Twitter, the Russian space agency issued a statement that downplayed the importance of the SpaceX launch.

"We really don't understand the hysteria caused by the successful launch of a Crew Dragon spacecraft," said Vladimir Ustimenko, a spokesman for Roscosmos, in a statement on Twitter. "What should have happened a long time ago happened."

Russia also responded to President Donald Trump's comments, noting that the United States would once again be a leader when it comes to new space technologies. Roscosmos responded on Twitter, noting that he has already "tested two new rockets and will (resume) our lunar program next year."

Granted, it's not exactly a new and intense "space race,quot; like the one we saw in the 1960s, but it's clear that the successful launch and docking of the Crew Dragon has sparked healthy competition between the United States and Russia in the department. of manned space flights.

It's also worth noting that SpaceX's sleek crew capsule isn't certified by NASA yet … yet. Crew Dragon has yet to return to Earth in one piece with his crew safely hidden inside. Once that very important milestone passes, NASA will have a chance to give it the go-ahead and add it to the space agency's roster, allowing them to launch astronauts into space whenever they want.

Image Source: Chris Carlson / AP / Shutterstock