Ellen DeGeneres is thrilled to talk about racism and injustice after the murder of George Floyd!

After George Floyd's murder, Ellen DeGeneres, like many others, wants to see justice done! The television personality turned to social media to share a clip in which she talked about the current Black Lives Matter protests happening around the world and was very excited.

Ellen could barely hold back her tears as she discussed the tragedy and the consequences.

‘I have been posting my thoughts and my stance on this, but I have not spoken directly because I don't know what to say. I am very sad and very angry. I know I am not going to say the right thing. I know there will be many people who will disagree with what I say, but I have a platform and I have a voice, "he told his audience.

The talk show host added that ‘I have always stood for equality. I always wanted to be the voice of people who felt they had no voice because I know how it feels. You may not agree with how it is going, but you have to understand it. Then we can cure it. People have gotten away with it and that is what is happening. We have to see equity and justice for everyone, because right now this is not a just world. "

As he also mentioned, DeGeneres also issued a written statement over the weekend.

She made it clear that she was shocked and speechless, but seemed hopeful that lasting positive change would be achieved.

That said, she acknowledged that "we have a long way to go to even become fair," and continued to address those who might not agree.

Ellen emphasized that if someone did not understand the extent of racism and its horrible effects in the United States, then they would never have experienced inequality.



