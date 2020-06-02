Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie shares a powerful message about fighting racial injustice: change "starts with us,quot;

I have spent a lot of time reflecting on the past few days. Listening to my own heart, listening to others. Sometimes I have too many words. Sometimes I have no words. But silence is not an option.

I am heartbroken and rejected. There are no words strong enough to describe the horrible deaths and injustices that the black community continues to endure.

We as a human race bravely fight in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in our country, we have been fighting a relentless social pandemic throughout our history.

Systemic racism, discrimination, violence and oppression of minorities: it has been our past and it is our present. Stay who we are. We need to be honest with ourselves and own that.

We're all part of the solution. Start with us. We need to look inward and open our hearts. We need to ask ourselves and others, what can we do to help?

Our hearts give us the ability to have compassion, empathy, humility, tolerance, love and caring for others who may look or sound different from us. That's what makes it completely human: the ability to listen. Support each other. And then listen a little more.

Many of us, including myself, cannot really understand the burden of a weight that we have never had to bear in life. At least we should try, as best we can, to imagine ourselves as the person who is suffering, careless and oppressed.

It is our shared responsibility to address pain and combat systemic racism. There is so much we can do to improve our unequal justice system, our schools, and our communities. This is a time for leadership. A time for us to unite in action.

I am encouraged and inspired to hear from our players and many others who are dedicated to coming together as people who embrace our shared humanity. We must all continue to have these discussions and turn them into concrete actions to help foster lasting social change. In the coming days, weeks, months, and years, I dedicate myself to engaging in dialogue with community leaders, committing our resources to supporting organizations working on reform, and using our platform to play an active role in the change that we must achieve.

By working together, the power lies with all of us to choose less hate and more love, with open hearts every day of our lives.