Drake and The Weeknd make donations of $ 100,000 to National Bailout Collective

The rapper of & # 39; God's Plan & # 39; and the hit maker of & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39; They responded to the call for action made by Mustafa the Poet in the wake of national protests over the tragic death of George Floyd.

Duck and Weekend They have donated $ 100,000 (£ 79,000) each to the National Bailout Collective to help families in need amid the Black Lives Matter protests currently taking place in the United States.

Following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, hordes of protests were organized over the weekend (May 30-31) in support of the Black Lives Matter movement across the country.

And in the wake of the protests, which also took place during the coronavirus pandemic, Mustafa the poet He called his famous friends Drake and The Weekend to donate to the collective.

Sharing proof of his own donation of $ 400 (£ 315), Mustafa tagged the couple in his Instagram Stories, writing: "My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd. Swipe up and match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let's help reunite black families. "

Drake replied that he had made a donation of $ 100,000, but that he received a call from his bank to verify his identity before he was allowed to do so.

"They just called fraud on my LOL card," he wrote. "I donated 100k. They were like nah."

<br />

Mustafa also shared a snapshot on their social media of a receipt showing that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also donated $ 100,000 to the fund.