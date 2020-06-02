Dr. Fauci says Trump will no longer even go to coronavirus meetings – BGR

In recent interviews, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, revealed that it has been weeks since he spoke to President Trump.

Dr. Fauci says the task force meets infrequently, and yet Trump no longer attends.

Despite the silence of the rest of the working group, Dr. Fauci has continued to speak to the press.

Our priorities in the United States have changed dramatically in the past week.

Following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer, who was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, protesters marched through the streets from coast to coast, demanding justice for Floyd and an end to brutality. Police. . Meanwhile, the new coronavirus pandemic has been in the background, but despite the fact that several states are flattening the curve and mitigating the spread of the virus, it is unclear what effect these mass meetings will have on the infection rate in the coming days. and weeks. .

Regardless of whether the protests lead to an increase in the infection rate, more than 10,000 positive cases are still reported every day in the United States, and yet the White House Coronavirus Task Force has apparently disbanded. There was also a period when we had no news from the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the working group, Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he has finally resurfaced with some disturbing news.

Talking with Stat In a lengthy interview, Fauci revealed that his meetings with the president have "decreased dramatically,quot; and that the working group's meetings do not occur as frequently:

"We used to have working group meetings every day, including Saturdays and Sundays, and about 75% of the time after the working group meeting we met with the president," Fauci said. "So I met him four times a week, a month or so ago. But as you probably noticed, the working group meetings have not taken place as often lately. And certainly my meetings with the president have decreased dramatically. "

In a separate story of CNNFauci said he has not spoken to the president in two weeks. According to Fauci, Trump invited him to "provide a medical context,quot; during a teleconference with the governors on May 18, and that was his last interaction as of Monday, June 1. The last time the task force met was May 28, and the last time they held a White House press conference to update the public on the virus was May 22.

While the task force may be stammering or dwindling, Fauci is still doing its best to offer guidance to the American public and optimism about our ability to overcome this pandemic without another massive increase. Last week, Fauci said the ominous second wave we've heard so much about "is not inevitable." As long as people remain smart and we have the proper tests and tracing to track infections and crush them before they become outbreaks, we could keep the curve flat until a vaccine is ready.

Image Source: Alex Brandon / AP / Shutterstock