DPD launches investigation after confrontational video with officers, protesters go viral – Up News Info Detroit

– The Detroit Police Department says they are launching an investigation into a video showing a confrontation with protesters and officers.

The video drew the department's attention to Arlen Parsa's Twitter who stated that the video was posted by a Facebook user in Detroit.

This video, posted last night by a Facebook user in Detroit MI, appears to document some shocking and out-of-control behavior by police. If they weren't in uniform, we'd call this gang-like behavior. Please address this, @detroitpolice @ChiefJECraigDPD, @MayorMikeDuggan pic.twitter.com/FNJx5usnSI – Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) May 30, 2020

"This video caught our attention. We have launched an investigation. the @ @detroitpolice The department is taking this matter very seriously. We have identified one of the officers involved and I am working to identify the others, ”the department said on Twitter on Sunday.

