DPD launches investigation after confrontational video with officers, protesters go viral – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department says they are launching an investigation into a video showing a confrontation with protesters and officers.

The video drew the department's attention to Arlen Parsa's Twitter who stated that the video was posted by a Facebook user in Detroit.

"This video caught our attention. We have launched an investigation. the @ @detroitpolice The department is taking this matter very seriously. We have identified one of the officers involved and I am working to identify the others, ”the department said on Twitter on Sunday.

