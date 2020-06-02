Donald Trump's push to regulate social media faces uphill battle at FCC – Latest News

United States President Donald Trump's effort to regulate content decisions by social media companies may face an uphill battle by regulators who have previously said they cannot monitor the behavior of internet companies .

Trump said last week that he wants to "remove or change,quot; a provision in a law that protects social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.

He signed an executive order directing the Commerce Department to request the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to draft rules to clarify legal protections for social media companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.

FCC President Ajit Pai did not approve the proposal, but said in a written statement, "This debate is important," adding that the FCC "will carefully review any request for regulation."

In August 2018, Pai said he expected social media companies to embrace freedom of expression, but did not see the FCC regulate websites like Facebook, Alphabet, Google, and Twitter.

"They are not going to be regulated in terms of freedom of expression," Pai said in a forum. "The government is not here to regulate these platforms. We do not have the power to do so."

Another Republican on the five-member commission, Mike O & # 39; Rielly, expressed mixed feelings.

"As a conservative, I am concerned that voices will be stifled by liberal tech leaders. At the same time, I am extremely dedicated to the First Amendment that rules a lot here," wrote O & # 39; Rielly on Twitter. The First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects freedom of expression.

Former FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell, Republican, tweeted that the review is "based on the # political management of the platforms' discourse. So many shaky parts of this government,quot; push ". I don't see how it survives."

Boston College law professor Daniel Lyons said the FCC was not required to act on the petition "especially since the request is contrary to the strong First Amendment protections the agency has traditionally extended."

He noted that one of the authors of the 1996 law said his intention was not to create "a Federal Computer Commission with an army of bureaucrats to regulate the Internet."

Another barrier is time. The FCC will spend at least a few months reviewing and likely seeking public comment before potentially drafting the proposed regulations. It could take a year or more to finalize the rules, long after the November presidential election.

Section 230 protects Internet companies from liability for illegal content posted by users and allows them to remove legal but objectionable posts.

Trump wants the FCC to "quickly propose regulations,quot; to determine what constitutes "good faith,quot; by companies by removing some of the content. He also wants Congress to revoke the protections of Section 230.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Republican, said he expects the commission to seek public comment to clarify what "good faith conduct,quot; by companies means and draw a line between permissible and inappropriate behavior.

"When a final decision is reached, my hope and expectation is that it will provide clarity on that line," Carr said.

Twitter called Trump's executive order "a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law … Attempts to unilaterally erode it threaten the future of online discourse and Internet freedoms."

Alexandra Givens, executive director of the Center for Democracy and Technology, said the order "not only violates the Constitution, but ignores 20 years of well-established law. The Executive Order is designed to discourage social media companies from fighting against misinformation, voter suppression, and fueling violence in their services. "

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, suggested that turning the FCC "into the president's police speech is not the answer. It is time for Washington to speak in favor of the First Amendment."

