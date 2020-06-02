Donald Trump "consumed,quot; by the ego, not leading during the crisis – Up News Info

PHILADELPHIA – Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday a day after police withdrew peaceful protesters near the White House so Trump could pose with a Bible in front of a damaged church. Biden said that "Trump's narcissism has become more important than the nation he leads."

The alleged Democratic presidential candidate made a speech at the Philadelphia City Hall, addressing the civil unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd. Biden said "the time has come,quot; to confront systemic racism and deep-seated economic inequality, insisting that the nation cannot wait until the November elections and their outcome.

"I ask Congress to act this month," Biden said, urging lawmakers to start "with real police reform,quot; and citing the proposed legislation that prohibits bottlenecks.

But Biden intensified his criticism of Trump as he works to raise his voice in the national debate, after more than two months of campaigning for the White House to freeze amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"This president today is part of the problem and accelerates it," Biden said, adding that Trump is "consumed by his blinding ego."

Biden's criticism comes a day after Trump threatened the nation's governors that he would deploy the military in the states if they did not remove the violent protests over police brutality that had rocked the nation.

Later, federally-mandated authorities forced peaceful protesters in Washington to launch tear gas so the president could walk to nearby St. John & # 39; s Church and pose briefly with a Bible. The church had been damaged during Sunday's protests.

Biden noted that "peaceful protesters,quot; dispersed from the "front door of the people's house, the White House," using tear gas and flash grenades to organize what he called a "photography,quot; publicity stunt.

"The president raised a Bible," added Biden. "I just wanted him to open it once in a while instead of brandishing it."

The address of more than 20 minutes was covered live on cable networks and Biden used it to declare: "This job is not about me. It is about you. It is about us."

“Look, the presidency is a great job. No one will do everything right. And I won't either, "Biden said, but promised," I won't fan the flames of hatred. "

As the former vice president spoke, the National Guard maintained a visible presence to defend public buildings as Philadelphia grappled with sustained violent protests. Several adjacent companies: banks, convenience stores, and hotels were approached. A very small audience, including Mayor Jim Kenney, was present.

Biden is trying to create a stark contrast to Trump, who has embraced the language of confrontation and war, and introduces himself as the "president of law and order." Trump said he would bet his reelection on convincing voters that his forceful approach was justified in a time of national turmoil and racial unrest.

"I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have plagued this country for a long time, not use them for political gain," Biden said.