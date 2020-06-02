Diplo is criticized by Tinashe for trying to steer people away from the messages of & # 39; horrible lives & # 39; by Black Lives

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Songs for You & # 39; calls the Major Lazer star for apparently trying to divert people's attention from news related to the widespread Black Lives Matter movement.

Tinashe I was less than impressed with DJ Diplo, after he tried to divert people's attention from "horrible" social media posts related to the continuing Black Lives Matter protests in the United States

After the tragic death of George Floyd At the hands of police officers, several protests were organized over the weekend to demand an end to police brutality and racial prejudice across the country.

Taking to Instagram, the Major Lazer Star tried to lighten up her fans' Instagram feeds with a snap of a newborn giraffe with its mother, but the post didn't go according to plan.

"Their diet is probably horrible, so here is this photo," the 41-year-old "Heartless" star underlines the photo.

However, joining those who said goodbye in the post's comments, "Faded Love" star Tinashe hit Diplo and insisted: "People who post about black lives are not horrible."

Tinashe and Diplo previously collaborated in 2015, and posed for a group photo together in January 2016.

The Grammy winner's post comes after he shared several powerful posts on social media advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday.

"It is an awkward job to be a white person and take responsibility for changing the way our society views life, but it has to be done," he wrote, adding: "Racism is real and if you deny that you are a lunatic."