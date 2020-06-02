Dick Wolf of Law and Order: SVU fires writer who says he "fires,quot; protesters if they destroy his property

The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that the Law and order Showrunner Dick Wolf quickly fired an employee after he said he would "light up,quot; protesters if they attacked any of his buildings or personal property.

Craig Gore was brought in early May to work at a Law and order: SVU spin-off starring the SVU star, Christoper Meloni. This Monday night, around the same time as the protests in West Hollywood, Gore released a photo of himself with what appeared to be a large weapon.

Gore wrote in the caption that Sunset Boulevard was being looted and that if someone tried to do the same with their property, it would light them up. Before working on the SVU spin-off, he also worked on NBC Chicago PD.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Wolf wrote that he would not tolerate such conduct, especially during such a turbulent time. In case you missed it, NBC took another SVU spin-off in March of this year.

It revolves around the character portrayed by beloved Christopher Meloni, Detective Stabler. In addition to firing the actor at Wolf's request, Meloni also commented on the incident. You can see what he had to say in the tweet below:

True: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner I have not heard of SOME hires I have no idea who this person is or what they do https://t.co/Mtik40kij7 – Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 2, 2020

Of course, Gore was referring to the nationwide protests and rallies in the United States at this time, which spread to other areas of the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom.

Although it initially started as a peaceful demonstration, it quickly turned into riots, vandalism, and looting. However, criminals did not deface every property.

