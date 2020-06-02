Detroit's 3 favorite Mexican grocery stores (that won't break the bank) – Up News Info Detroit

Looking to try the best grocery stores in town?

Hoodline beat the numbers to find the best affordable grocery stores in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Honey Bee The Hive

Topping the list is Honey Bee La Colmena. Located at 2443 Bagley St. in Hubbard-Richard, the Mexican Grocery Store and Place is the highest rated cheap grocery store in Detroit with 4.5 stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp. Buy fresh produce, meats, ready meals, salsa, guacamole, tortilla chips, and even Mexican food to go.

Try a burrito with a variety of meats with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla, or grab some tamales and fresh guacamole to go.

Yelper Keith D., who reviewed Honey Bee The Hive on May 14, wrote: “The owner is very smart when it comes to providing fresh produce to the customer. The rotation of the product is done daily. The presentation of their meats and products are impeccable. You can't go wrong buying here. "

Yelper Jessica C. wrote: “While Honey Bee is a much-needed grocery store / market for this community, the hidden food counter in the back corner is the Honey Bee gem. The homemade chips and salsa are to die for. "

2. E,amp;L Supermarket

Next up is the E,amp;L Supermarket Southwest Detroit, located at 6000 W. Vernor Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the butcher, grocery, and Mexican place have proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. Stop by for fresh baked goods from the bakery, canned goods, produce, or meat.

The site can tell you one or two more things about E,amp;L Supermarket.

Regarding signature items, "E,amp;L Supermarket is proud to have a fantastic meat department, with one of the largest serving meat counters anywhere," he notes on Yelp in the specialty section. "We have the quality and cuttings you expect, at a price everyone can afford. We are famous for our 16-foot marinade counter."

3. La Rosita

La Rosita, located at 7849 McGraw St., is another top pick, with Yelpers giving the cheap grocery store and Mexican place four stars out of 14 reviews. Stop by for authentic Mexican groceries and takeaways to the restaurant and grocery store. Enjoy pork tacos, sausages, and Mexican potatoes or a can of refried black beans.

As for why the business is known, "The best gorditas in Detroit on Monday are $ 1.99 on taco Tuesday," she writes on Yelp in the section that highlights the specialties.

