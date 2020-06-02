Detroit popcorn owner under fire after comment on social media – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Detroit Popcorn Company owner is under fire after commenting on social media in response to recent protests against police brutality.

An account under the name Even Sangria (Evan Singer) responded to a social media post commenting, "They wonder why they need the knee in their necks."

The screenshots of the comment made remain on social networks.

The comment comes when people across the country are protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody.

