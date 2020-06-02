Despite peaceful protests, some Arlington businesses fear second night looting – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– While there is no curfew in Arlington, some companies decided to operate as if there was one and closed the store early.

The Walmart across the street from the AT,amp;T Stadium on Randol Mill Road closed Tuesday afternoon.

The store forcibly entered on Monday night after protests protesting the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday afternoon, there were peaceful protests when hundreds marched for a couple of hours.

A second protest formed Tuesday night when participants walked to the bridges over I-30 and then back to Arlington City Hall and the UT Arlington campus.

Most of the entrances to the campus were blocked.

Dozens of officers observed the group.

Officers gave protesters space, staying one or two blocks away sometimes while blocking roads until they returned to City Hall and the Levitt Pavilion.

Several people spoke, there was a long moment of silence, and the crowd turned to the news cameras singing, “Tell the truth. Tell the truth. Tell the truth."

Some of the protesters were frustrated, considering that their peaceful demonstration combined with those that appeared and caused damage.

Police have been clear and said that the largest and most organized groups have been peaceful.