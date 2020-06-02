Denver protests over George Floyd's death enter day six

A sixth day of marches and protests took over downtown Denver on Tuesday with crowds spreading across three city blocks, but although the crowds were at least as large as the previous nights, the atmosphere was more relaxed with less police presence at nightfall.

As they made their way through the city, from the Colorado Capitol to the Civic Center and then heading to the 16th Street Mall, protesters shouted, “There is no justice. There is no peace "" Get out of your house! On the streets! and "Hey, hey, oh, these racist cops have to go!"

At Coors Field, they fell to their knees.

Charlie Shae of Denver said that this is the first night that she was at the protests here, but that her friends do.

"This is not the first time that our country has had to do this," he said, referring to decades of civil rights protests. "How do we keep fighting for the same things in 2020?" she said.

Protesters are angry at the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. From the beginning, the Denver protests have been tense with clashes between Denver Police Department officers and people marching on the streets.

Police have deployed tear gas, foam bullets, pepper balls and smoke bombs to deter protesters and disperse crowds. Protesters started fires, smashed buildings, fired fireworks, and threw stones and bottles at officers. Since Thursday, 338 people have been arrested on various charges.

Mayor Michael Hancock ordered a 9 p.m. curfew until Friday, but protesters have largely ignored it. On Monday, thousands of people remained on the streets long after the deadline to leave. A smaller group of protesters remained until midnight when a band of Denver police with riot gear fired tear gas at them.