Denver police officer fired for posting on social media with caption "Let's start a riot,quot;

A Denver police officer was fired for writing "Let's start a riot,quot; as a caption for a photo he posted on social media that shows him and two other officers in riot gear.

Officer Thomas McClay, who posted the photo to Instagram, was fired Tuesday, according to the Denver Police Department.

"The Denver Police Department launched an Internal Affairs investigation in a social media post by Officer Thomas McClay," according to a department press release. "The Internal Affairs investigation revealed that the officer violated the department's social media policy, posted content inconsistent with the department's values, and the officer was fired."

McClay had been transferred to a desk job while the department's internal affairs investigation was underway, police spokesman Sonny Jackson said Tuesday. The city's Office of Independent Monitor oversaw the investigation.

The Instagram post was made when Denver police use less-than-lethal tear gas and ammunition in crowds protesting police brutality. Foam bullets and pepper balls have also been deployed since protests began Thursday night. Some of the crowd threw stones and fireworks at the police, to which the officers responded with extensive uses of chemicals and shells.

Jackson said he did not know if the other two officers in the photo were still working on the protests. The photo was removed and McClay's account was removed.

McClay graduated from the police academy and joined the department in October 2019, according to an agency Facebook post, which means he was working on the protests just a few months after graduating from the 3.5 field training program. months in duration.

McClay was within the nine-month probationary period that all officers have after joining the department, meaning he could be fired without all the processes slowing down internal investigations.