Denver nonprofit issues $ 5 million in higher education scholarships for students

A local nonprofit organization awarded $ 5 million in postsecondary education scholarships to Denver students in the first distribution of a .08% sales tax increase that Denver voters approved in 2018 to increase voter registration. college and degree completion.

Prosperity Denver Fund reimbursed 16 nonprofit groups serving Denver on Monday, replenishing their dollars for college scholarships and academic support services.

Organizations that received the reimbursement include Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, the Colorado “I Have a Dream” Foundation, the Latinas First Foundation and the Denver North High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation, among others.

"The idea is to help them increase their capacity and ability to provide scholarships, but not only that," said Stephen Kurtz, president of the Prosperity Denver Fund. "It is also to help them provide the kind of services that children need to get to college and graduate."

Non-profit organizations eligible for reimbursement must have a 501 (c) (3) status, with at least a three-year history in Denver, and serve Denver students who are:

Not older than 25 years

Denver residents for more than 36 months before their first postsecondary course

Equipped with a high school diploma or GED

Attend a public, non-profit university at an accredited college, university, community college, or technical school

Demonstrate satisfactory academic progress (SAP) as determined by your postsecondary institution

Organizations can receive up to 75% reimbursement for their scholarship and academic support funds and can apply to receive sales tax on an ongoing basis, said Prosperity Denver Fund.

The money, intended to be distributed twice a year, is intended for low-income families, Kurtz said.

“These organizations not only provide scholarships to provide students with tuition and health insurance, housing, food and computers and everything they need to go to college, but also services and support services to advise them, tutor them and provide job counseling. after school, "Kurtz said." You want this person to graduate. That's the true measure of success. "