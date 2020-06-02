Denver Extends Free Coronavirus Testing to People Without COVID-19 Symptoms

People who do not have symptoms of the new coronavirus but believe they were exposed to someone with the respiratory illness can now be screened at the Pepsi Center, where Denver has a free access test site.

Expanding guidelines on who can be tested reaches city officials, and they also urge the thousands of protesters in downtown Denver to get tested. Under the new rules, essential workers who are asymptomatic may also be tested on-site.

"Increasing access to testing in Denver has been a high priority," Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. "Increasing capacity and access for more people, including those without the symptoms of COVID-19, is critical to staying ahead of this pandemic and putting our city on the road to recovery."

Symptoms of COVID-19, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste and smell, and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Control. US Disease Prevention USA

People who want to test first must register online or by calling 311, and be prepared to test within 24 hours. The tests are open to anyone, not just Denver residents.

The test site is open daily from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m. at the Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver.

