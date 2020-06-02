Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio talks about the death of George Floyd

Amid nationwide protests over systemic racism and police brutality that were revealed once again by the death of George Floyd last week, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday: "This is a problem. social to which we must all unite to correct it.

"I was shocked, sad and angry when I saw what the policemen did to handcuff George Floyd in the stomach that led to his death," Fangio said in a prepared statement during a Zoom media conference. "(Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin) should be punished to the fullest extent of the law for the crimes charged against him, in addition to being charged with treason for failing to keep the uniform insignia entrusted to him."

Fangio's comments came immediately after a couple of team meetings in which team president Joe Ellis urged Broncos players to use their platforms to speak out against racism and discrimination, adding that the team had a responsibility to do it.

Fangio added that he has "the utmost respect and admiration for the police and the work they do in difficult circumstances." They allow us to have a great country on a daily basis. The Minnesota police officer failed 99 percent of the police who do a great job, and we are all paying a price for that. ”

