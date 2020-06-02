Dell XPS 13 and XPS 13 Developer Edition – Side Review

We spent this weekend with a pair of 2020 Dell XPS 13 laptops: a standard edition with Windows 10 Pro and a Developer Edition with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. The XPS 13 is among Dell's most popular models, and for good reason: It's a sleek, solid-feeling laptop that generally has top-of-the-line hardware and good battery life.

Unfortunately, the two XPS 13 models we tested had driver issues, particularly the Windows laptop, which has a Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi card.

Hardware

Specifications at a glance: Dell XPS 13 2020 model, as revised XPS 13 XPS 13 Developer Edition YOU Windows 10 Home Ubuntu 18.04 LTS screen 13.4-inch FHD + (1920 × 1200) touchscreen 13.4-inch UHD + (3840 × 2400) touchscreen CPU Intel Core i7-1065G7 GPU Intel Iris + RAM 16GiB 32GiB HDD Intel 512GB NVMe SSD 512GB NVMe Hynix SSD Networks Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6 (2 × 2),

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack,

1 x microSD card reader Size 11.6 × 7.8 × 0.58 inch (296 × 199 × 15mm) Weight 2.7 pounds (1.2kg) 2.8 pounds (1.3kg) Drums 52Wh battery Warranty 1 year on site (after remote diagnosis) Additional features Fingerprint reader (on the power button),

720P IR camera, backlit keyboard Price as proven $ 1,617 at Dell $ 2,000 at Dell

The XPS 13 is a small, sleek, and very solid-feeling laptop with a bright display and very narrow bezels. It doesn't offer much in terms of connectivity – there's also no Ethernet connector, HDMI port, and USB-B port.

The laptop offers a Thunderbolt port on each side, so you can connect just about anything with the appropriate dongle, but unless you buy a Thunderbolt or USB-C cradle, you will only be able to connect one of whatever it is ie that the other Thunderbolt port will be occupied by the charger.

There's a separate 3.5mm audio jack, so XPS 13 users will be able to connect a set of old-school wired headphones without consuming a Thunderbolt port in the process.

Both models we tested came with touchscreens, and they look adequate, though we didn't test it with a stylus, as neither laptop came with one.

Impressions: Windows

This year's XPS 13 is the first Ice Lake laptop we've had a chance to use. We started by testing the standard XPS 13 with Windows Home on it, and at first the device looked more like an 8-year-old Celeron than a new 10th-generation Core i7.

Everything to do with running the XPS 13 was slow: the windows were reluctant to open, the apps were glacially slow, and the fans ran until 11am, with an unpleasant metallic groan. Tracking the problem drove us crazy; Although Resource Monitor showed a lot of CPU and disk activity, it did not attribute CPU activity to any processes or services.

MS Office Click-to-Run experienced a relatively brief spike in disk activity of 1GiB / sec, which certainly didn't help, but after the Click-to-Run process had done its thing and calmed down again, the CPU was still flapping at 100 percent usage across the eight available threads of the Ice Lake CPU. It turns out that the problem was the "Killer Control Center,quot;, a software application associated with the Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi card.

Killing the Killer Center reduced CPU utilization from 100 percent across the eight threads to approximately 30 percent in total, spread across the four physical cores. This was enough for fans to greatly reduce the usability of the laptop, but there was still more room for improvement.

Fortunately, we already knew that the Killer AX1650 shares the same physical hardware with a simple Intel AX200. So after downloading the vanilla AX200 drivers from the Intel site and running the installer, we were able to forcibly replace the Killer driver with the Intel driver, which reduced CPU usage to what it should be, well below 10 percent.

With the assassin killed, the XPS 13 is a transformed laptop. The Ice Lake i7-1065G7 is a high-end CPU, and it feels that way: We believe that most people who buy Intel laptops should look for Ice Lake CPUs like the 1065G7 instead of their Comet Lake equivalents, they are hotter, consume more power, and have lower graphics.

If you only The experience with a new laptop this year is an Ice Lake laptop, you will probably be impressed. But this was not our first 2020 laptop experience, and the i7-1065G7 is a far cry from the Ryzen 9 4800HS we tested last month on the ASUS Zephyrus G14.

However, the XPS 13 scored much better for battery life than the Zephyrus G14. It got a PCMark 10 Modern Office battery life score of 14 hours and 11 minutes, compared to the G14's 9 hours and 35 minutes. This is likely to have a lot to do with this review unit's FHD + display rather than 4K UHD +; With 4K UHD +, we would expect the Modern Office score to drop significantly.

Impressions: Ubuntu

Physically, the only difference between the XPS 13 Developer Edition and the simple XPS 13 we had already tested is color, where the Windows system had the more expensive optional "50 Alpine White,quot; interior, the Developer Edition system used the "black,quot; standard. "

In theory, the exteriors are also different: the exterior of the Windows machine was "Frost White,quot; and the Linux exterior is "Platinum Silver,quot;. But in most lights, it would be difficult to tell the two apart without opening them.

There were also some significant hardware differences: The normal XPS 13 with more than 16 GiB of RAM cannot be purchased, while the XPS 13 Developer Edition can be specified up to 32 GiB. Our particular XPS 13 DE also had a 4K UHD + touchscreen, instead of the 1920×200 FHD + touchscreen on our Windows system, but that, like color, can be configured the same way in any version.

The XPS 13 Developer Edition came preloaded with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and for the most part, it's pretty standard and won't offer any surprises to experienced Ubuntu users. It still feels strange to click through accepting Dell's Corporate Terms of Service on the first run, and seeing a 6GiB FAT32 recovery partition is a bit odd, too.

Most users will probably never see the two Dell applications included with the XPS 13 DE: the "Dell Linux Assistant,quot; and Dell Recovery. Dell Recovery allows the user to revert the system to a new factory state using the 6GiB FAT32 partition on top of the SSD, or allows users to create a complete set of operating system installation media on a USB or DVD disk.

Dell's Linux Assistant isn't particularly helpful, and why it was included is a bit of a mystery. It offers two options: system information and user registration, and clicking on any of the options resulted in a 17-second wait (yes, we counted) during which nothing happened. That gives you an opportunity to wonder if you did a wrong click or if the app crashed. But no, it is so slow.

After 17 Mississippis, you get a brief set of hardware information, roughly equivalent to the About Ubuntu screen 18.04 and below 20.04, or you get a simple form to fill in your information. We are not sure why this application is so slow, why it is limited to such a small amount of screen space, or why the user registration was not just a shortcut to a website.

Dell Ubuntu 18.04 OEM load is slightly different from standard ubuntu-desktop metapackage: completely removes Firefox and replaces it with both Chromium and Google Chrome exclusive browsers, both anchored to the launcher.

We quickly discovered, unfortunately, that Google Chrome was not correctly installed: a simple apt upgrade in Terminal it threw GPG errors, because the key for the repository had not been imported. This is more easily fixed by simply navigating to the standard Chrome download page and installing it again from there – user gets the latest version and GPG key is imported correctly, no more errors during updates.

Although our Developer Edition laptop was thankfully free of the Killer Control Center and its extreme CPU aggression, it was not without its driver issues. Our XPS 13 Developer Edition locked the desktop environment once while we were testing it; When locked, the system seemed to not respond completely, but it worked with a plain text TTY using Ctrl-Alt-Fn-F3, and the desktop environment could disappear from there without restarting the operating system.

We contacted a colleague who owns an XPS 13 Developer Edition 2020, and reported that the exact same thing happened "a few times,quot; since he owns it. We suspect that the problem lies with some out-of-tree drivers that Dell has installed: Additional drivers the icon is removed entirely from the Launcher, but can still be accessed "through the back door,quot; by opening Software updates instead, and clicking the Settings button.

Once we get to Additional Drivers, we can see that Gnome believes that both the Wi-Fi card and the sound driver are broken, and that there is a "daily,quot; driver installed for the audio. Gnome is not quite right about this; Both sound and Wi-Fi worked fine on the XPS 13, but we suspect that a non-standard driver is occasionally blocking the desktop.

If we had this laptop, our next step would probably be to erase everything and do a fresh install of Ubuntu 20.04, which should already offer native support for all the laptop hardware.

The last thing we want to cover in the XPS 13 Developer Edition is the battery life. We don't have a fancy suite of modern Office applications to run on Linux like we did on Windows; therefore we did our usual backup method which is to watch the BBC's Ten Hours of Relaxing Seascapes in full screen mode at 1080p per hour.

We normally run this test in Firefox. This time, since the XPS 13 came without Firefox pre-installed, we tried Google Chrome and Firefox. The choice of browser didn't make much difference: the laptop reported 23 percent less battery life after an hour watching the 1080p full-screen video in Firefox, and 24 percent less battery life after an identical hour on Google. Chrome.

This is a worse result than we are used to from the top of the line laptops in this class. HP's Dragonfly Elite G1 lost just 16 percent of battery life in the same test, and its display had full brightness, while the XPS 13 had 30 percent. To be fair, the XPS 13's screen is a bit brighter than the Dragonfly Elite (500 nits to 400) and it looked great in my office in that environment.

We suspect that most of the difference is due to the 4K display of the XPS 13 Developer Editions. If not need 4K on a laptop, especially one as small as this, is likely to be better without it. The 4K display adds a whopping $ 300 to the purchase price point, as well as putting significant additional drain on the battery. You can save another $ 100 on top of that by opting for the non-touchscreen version of the FHD + display.

Conclusions

We really wanted to love XPS 13, but with driver related issues in both Ubuntu and Windows, it was a difficult device to love. Choosing the Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi card over the simple Intel AX200 was bad for the market. With built-in graphics alone, we don't see the XPS 13 as the first choice for an "elite player,quot; laptop, and the more complex Killer driver and software stack is dubious, even when it's working properly.

The laptop, physically, looks and feels great. The hinges have just the right stiffness, the screen is bright and clear, the keyboard feels great for such a small, thin laptop, and its white backlight looks good in the dark. The Ice Lake i7-1065G7 is a capable CPU, and the Iris + integrated graphics are a big step up from the UHD graphics of older models. The audio quality is best described as "perfectly buff," unlikely to impress anyone, but quite loud and reasonably audible when playing music on YouTube.

The closest competitor to the XPS 13 we've reviewed is the HP Dragonfly Elite. Overall, we would give the Dragonfly Elite a go-ahead for its quality – it's a bit smaller, has better battery life, and the 2019 model wasn't riddled with driver quirks. But it's also significantly more expensive: In the HP store, a Dragonfly Elite with an 8th-gen i5 and a 256GB SSD costs roughly $ 250 more than an XPS 13 with a 10th-gen i7 and a 512GB SSD.

The good

XPS 13 chassis feels as solid as ever

Perfect stiffness of the display hinges.

Bright, attractive display with minimal bezels

The webcam is where it should be: at the top of the screen

Audio is solid, if not impressive, quality

Ice Lake i7 offers good CPU performance and better iGPU performance

Great battery life – if you go for the FHD + display, not the 4K UHD +

Good value for the price

The bad

Killer Wi-Fi in Windows edition must be removed and shot

Occasional crashes of the Ubuntu desktop environment in Developer Edition

The fingerprint sensor on the power button is strange

The webcam is only 720P

The ugly one