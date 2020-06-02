Deepika Padukone takes over the post-production of & # 39; 83 is fake news

It seems to be the season of rumors. A circulating false story is that Deepika Padukone took over post-production for & # 39; 83 after Shibasish Sarkar, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment, who is producing the cricket film, tested positive for COVID-19. . The rumors have been buzzing for a while now, since Sarkar has been hospitalized.



However, none of that is true. Putting all the rumors to the rest, a source close to the director of Kabir Khan, starring Ranveer Singh, reported: “In COVID-19 times, when we should all wish each other well, a false and insensitive story has been made. . Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all the producers of & # 39; 83, is an integral part of the project. But when a movie has a highly trained director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicated to this production, where is the need for someone else to do something? "

Ranveer Singh rehearses the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika plays his wife, Romi Bhatia. While Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present & # 39; 83, the film is also co-produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

Now, this should put to rest all the rumors that Deepika took over the production of '83.