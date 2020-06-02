DC man let protesters take refuge in his home to escape police violence

Image: Getty

A man sheltered 70 protesters at his DC home Monday night after police allegedly descended on a peaceful crowd with pepper spray and batons. Protesters left the house when the district's new curfew ended at 6 a.m., but not before a night filled with threats and wild accusations by police officers.

Rahul Dubey was standing outside his home when the incident occurred. He was already allowing protesters to charge their phones, use their bathroom, and evade officers marching through his backyard, but he noticed the behavior of the crowd change.

"There was a big bang, there was a spray, my eyes started to burn, [I heard] screaming like I'd never heard before," Dubey said. saying WJLA, a local ABC affiliate, added that the panicked protesters and officers resembled a "human tsunami" amid a cloud of pepper spray and waving sticks.

"I was screaming 'get in, get in the house' for about ten minutes," Dubey continued. “They were spraying pepper spray on people's backs and sides. It was pandemonium and chaos in about an hour and a half. "

At 10:30 p.m., Dubey said The house was filled to the brim with protesters, especially in their late teens and early twenties, dealing with wounds and treating their eyes after pepper spray. Dubey ordered pizza while neighbors brought in food, masks, and milk jugs to help neutralize the spray. They stayed overnight until 6 a.m., when the D.C. curfew was lifted, but remained cautious despite the absence of police.

They had many reasons to be suspicious.

A woman named Taylor told WJLA that she feared for her life before seeking refuge in Dubey's home. She was peacefully protesting the past curfew when the police became aggressive.

"There are people who are beaten, people who are sprinkled with pepper, soaked, everywhere, everywhere where you get someone to get hurt on the ground, they are all just running," Taylor said. "So I ran to the first thing I saw."

He saw Dubey fan people in his home, but even his own home was not safe from the police. Dubey says police fired tear gas through his windows.

A woman named Allison Lane who tweeted live From Dubey's home on Monday night, he said police surrounded the house and made arrests.

"The police cornered us on this street and sprayed us," he tweeted. "Many people are hurt but not terribly. They took us away from the White House with sudden explosions in a residential neighborhood. "

Lane also said that police accused them of breaking into Dubey's home.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned Federal police deployed ammunition in a crowd outside the White House earlier that night, before 7 p.m. curfew. She called the move "shameful" and said her actions made the job of the DC police much more difficult. But memories of Dubey and the dozens who spent the night at his home indicate that the police had little difficulty doing their job: causing chaos and apprehending peaceful protesters with relative ease.

Events in D.C. Made in cities across the country as mass protests continue to erupt against police brutality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer detained him in a neck restriction for almost nine minutes. Increasingly aggressive shows The local police force and federal entities have turned even the meekest protests into indecipherable scenes of war zones. Neither activists, nor journalists, nor public They have been saved by police assault, and ordinary people have been forced to take decisive action when it matters most.

But Dubey saying the Washington Post who is not a hero "If people like us are not going to open a door, who the hell is it?"