David Guetta was called & # 39; lazy & # 39; for turning Martin Luther King's speech into a remix

The French DJ is facing backlash for turning the iconic "I Have a Dream" speech into an EDM remix amid ongoing protest against racial injustice in the United States.

David Guetta has been criticized after converting Martin Luther King Jr.The historic "I Have a Dream" speech in an EDM dance remix.

The French DJ and producer played a live concert for fans this weekend and when protests were organized to demand an end to police brutality and racial prejudice across the United States following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Police officers, the star tried to pay tribute to his musical way.

"The world is going through tough times and the United States is really, too," Guetta said during the YouTube broadcast for her latest show United at Home.

"Last night, I knew we were going to do this and I made a special record … in honor of George Floyd. I really hope we can see more unity and more peace when things are already so difficult."

Guetta gave a "shout out to her family" before releasing the song; however, the gesture did not meet the warm response that Guetta clearly expected.

While some people noted on social media that King's family owns the copyright to the speech and rarely grants the right to use it, others criticized the hitmaker as "lazy" and compared the song to a parody.

"It's lazy and easy to joke that something feels like a script Sacha Baron Cohen but also "journalist Sean Craig wrote in a tweet.

Rolling Stone writer Charles Holmes added: "Many crimes have been committed against my people this weekend, but David Guetta is leaving behind the MLK speech" I have a dream. "

Guetta has yet to respond to criticism.