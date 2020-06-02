Dallas protesters arrested for violating curfew, walking on Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Protesters gathered outside Dallas Police Headquarters for a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd last Monday while in Minneapolis police custody.

Dallas protesters gathered approximately half an hour before 7 p.m. from the city. the curfew went into effect.

Officers guarded the front door of the Dallas Police Headquarters.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers arrested three people for violating that curfew.

Dallas woman crying as she is arrested for violating the city's 7pm curfew.

@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/seL27bJxvO – Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) June 2, 2020

Around 8:30 p.m., another group of six was arrested for the same reason.

A small group of six protesters walked in front of the Dallas police headquarters and were arrested for violating the city's curfew. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/PcGgEUJzma – Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) June 2, 2020

When the protest outside the DPD was ending, Police Chief Renee Hall came out to address the protesters.

She said what some said about being arrested for protesting was a lie and said that officials would enforce the city's curfew.

"We are heartbroken by Mr. Floyd and we don't like him either. But here is what we have to do. We recognize that there are some cultural things in law enforcement. When law enforcement was created, it was created for the patrol of slaves. Then it was created for oppression. And then there is a lot of work to be done. We have taken many steps, but there is still a lot of work to be done. But we cannot do it if it is looting, "Chief Hall said.

Soon after that, most of the protesters left, many walking to the Dallas County Courthouse, just outside the curfew restricted area.

Later, people walked outside the curfew zone boundary, walked toward Woodall Rogers, and then onto the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, where police encountered about 200 protesters.

Protesters have entered the Woodall Rodgers Highway. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/5UAKv02uhN – Andrea Lucia (@ CBS11Andrea) June 2, 2020

The police then detained the people, handcuffed them, and escorted them onto the buses.

There was no violence.

The protesters said all along that they were going to challenge the curfew and they did.

Police said they would enforce the curfew and they did so.