Dallas Police Association president said DPD was unprepared for riots – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The head of the largest Dallas police group says the department was unprepared for the riots that took place on Friday and Saturday nights during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody a week.

The president of the Dallas Police Association says his officers are ready for what happens on Monday night when another protest is planned despite 7:00 p.m. curfew.

On Sunday night, Dallas police officers made more than 130 arrests for curfew violations.

The curfew applies to everyone in downtown and adjacent neighborhoods.

But authorities focused the app on activists who were threatened with tear gas if they refused to comply.

The hard-line approach came in response to Friday and Saturday nights when riots, looting, and vandalism occurred.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata says the department was not as prepared as it should have been.

I think Friday probably took the police department a little bit off guard, ”Mata said. “We all anticipate something from a large crowd. But we did, we hoped it would be a peaceful crowd, and as planned, they exchanged information for the department. The route was previously planned of what they were going to talk about who was going to talk, so it was very coordinated with the department. The problem is that it was in the last hours. Those who weren't there to protest were there to cause fragmented chaos. "

State troops and officers from various suburban cities will again assist DPD and the National Guard will be available if necessary.