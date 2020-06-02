Dallas Cowboys remain in Frisco for training camp due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas () – The Dallas Cowboys will host a training camp at home this summer.

The NFL has made a decision that requires teams to camp on team premises to develop "protocols that facilitate a safe return to practice for players and coaches,quot; during the coronavirus pandemic.

That means the Cowboys will not travel to Southern California to camp in Oxnard, California. Oxnard has hosted the Cowboys training camp annually since 2012.

Up News Info 11 Sports obtained the memo that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to teams about the restrictions surrounding training camps this summer.

"First, all training camps are required to take place on club premises (which includes their home stadium). The only exception will be if a club can demonstrate, to the satisfaction of a joint NFL-NFLPA medical task force. , which would not be feasible to perform on your club premises.

Second, to mitigate exposure risks, we have agreed that joint practices will not be allowed this year during training camp. We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and their soccer staff and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in today's environment.

The NFLPA was strongly in favor of these two decisions … ".

The Cowboys will be allowed to train at training camp at their headquarters in Frisco and at AT,amp;T Stadium in Arlington.