Dallas County coronavirus hospitalization numbers remain stable, no new deaths reported Monday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reported 228 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total count of cases in Dallas County to 10,462, including 229 deaths.

No additional deaths were reported on Monday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement:

“Today's number of new positive cases is the same as yesterday and, fortunately, we have no new deaths to report.

The most important numbers right now are actually hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions for COVID-19 and those charts remain flat. We have not seen any of the declines that the CDC and local physicians tell us are necessary to loosen standards on activities that will keep you, your family, and our community safe.

Continue to avoid large crowds, maintain a 6 foot spacing when you go out, use a cloth cover on public transportation and in business not only to protect yourself but as a sign of respect and protection for everyone you come in contact with, and keep a good hand hygiene. "

Additional information on risk level monitoring data can be found here.

Regarding the coronavirus and the recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis caused by a police officer. Judge Jenkins urged protesters to distance themselves as much as possible and wear a mask:

First Amendment protests and freedom of expression are the cornerstone of what makes the United States the largest country on Earth. If you choose to go to a protest, rally, or other large gathering, as far as possible, keep a 6-foot gap and use your cloth to cover your face.

We must move towards a fairer society where police practices dramatically improve and violence against black residents drastically decreases. Intruders disguised as patriotic protesters, breaking windows and committing acts of vandalism and looting, are among the most effective voices to prevent this radical transformation to a new normality from occurring as they generate fear of violence or crime in large segments of the world. the population.

The government must listen to the voices of its residents and protect the right to protest peacefully and to freedom of expression without a militaristic response. We must also ensure that looting and vandalism are not allowed.

These are difficult times, both with COVID-19 and with the riots after the murder of George Floyd. We will do our best by keeping calm and compassion for each other and keeping our ears open so that you understand your neighbor's point of view. North Texas is home to some of the friendliest and kindest people in the world and we need you to show yourself at this time of extreme tension and uncertainty in our country and in our community. "