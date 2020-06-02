DA Call to California State Bar Association to Ban Police Union Campaign Donations to Prosecutors – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A group of current and former Bay Area district attorneys on Monday called on the California State Bar Association to bar election-seeking prosecutors from receiving political and financial support from US unions. law enforcement.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, and former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon They held a virtual press conference calling for the state court to end the influence of the police union in local elections. .

The group argued that prosecutors cannot ethically investigate and prosecute police misconduct when police unions, sheriff's offices, and correctional divisions offer their financial backing and support. That conflict of interest also erodes public confidence in law enforcement, they said.

"I think it is evident to all of us today that the United States has a crisis of confidence in law enforcement," Boudin said. "It is a crisis that can be seen on the streets of this great country."

The group chose to call for change as protests invade the country in the wake of George Floyd's death while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Ideally, the group said, the American Bar Association would make similar changes to ban endorsements and campaign contributions from unions and law enforcement groups.

"We have a tremendous amount of work ahead of us to restore confidence in our profession, but confidence must be earned, it cannot be demanded," said Verber Salazar. "The first step in regaining that trust is to ensure that the independence of county prosecutors is beyond reproach."

The group advised supporters of its proposal to follow the hashtag #CureTheConflict on major social media websites for updates on a possible ban on union endorsements of law enforcement and campaign contributions in local elections for prosecutors.

