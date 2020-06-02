D.L. Hughley Trashes & # 39; Kanye West, in moral bankruptcy & # 39 ;, for a controversial comment on slavery

WENN

The comedian calls the rapper & # 39; Follow God & # 39; for his infamous comment on & # 39; slavery was a choice & # 39; and he claims that Kanye only released a Christian album because 'his last albums didn't work well'.

Up News Info –

D.L. Hughley clearly not a fan of Kanye West, and once again publicly called the rapper during an interview with VLAD TV. The comedian has repeatedly criticized the founder and head of creative content company DONDA, but this time he disagreed with his infamous "slavery was a choice" comment and his religious music.

"He is a tremendously talented guy but a morally bankrupt human being," he said, claiming that hit maker "N *** as in Paris" has no morals. From the 42-year-old Christian album "Jesus Is King" and its Sunday service ceremonies, the actor stated, "When the albums were not sold, this n *** a sold God as n."

D.L. He also commented on Kanye's political aspirations when the hip-hop star previously stated that he planned to run for president in 2024. The former "The Hughley" star said Kanye was too vain to be the leader of the United States as he was not You can see your own mistake most of the time.

This is not the first time that D.L. Kanye yelled. In an old interview, he said that Kanye only seems smart to "dumb people" and that the fashion designer has no real advisers, but only facilitators around him.

He also often criticized Kanye's wife. Kim Kardashian, questioning his agenda behind his prison reform work. He was upset that the reality TV star received all the praise for his work, while there were many African-Americans who have done more for blacks but receive no attention.

He once joked about his history of dating black men while commenting on the aspiring lawyer's visit to the White House to discuss prison reform. "Kim Kardashian's meeting with the president to discuss prison reform makes sense," he said enthusiastically at the time. "Who's screwed up more black guys than her and the prison system?"