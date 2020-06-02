Cynthia Bailey praises New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Cynthia Bailey shared a quote on her social media account, quoting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Check out their post below.

Re #repost @nygovcuomo Last night was a long and ugly night across the country and across our state. People are outraged and I get it. I also. It is not just the murder of George Floyd, although that is sufficient cause. It is continuous, chronic and institutional racism in this country. We do not need to lose passion or outrage: we must direct it like a laser towards real and positive change.

This is how George Floyd doesn't become just another name on a long list of people who should never have died. This is how his death will not be in vain👏🏾❤️ ’Cynthia captioned her post.

One follower said, "You need to keep that same energy with the NYPD … they are out of control."

Someone else posted this message: "Governor Cuomo hasn't been telling the people of New York how to live their lives for the past 3 months? He also killed how many seniors by putting COVID patients in rehab and nursing homes."

One commenter wrote: & # 39; You are right and we are sick and tired of being mistreated and we are not going to hold on any longer when you can kill a man in broad daylight and try to say that a change is needed that this It cannot be tolerated against anyone. If we defend something, we will continue to die for no reason other than that we came to this BLACK world. And to that I say ENOUGH: "I can't breathe!"

Cynthia told her fans that they should fight for justice, but they should also remember to fight "the good fight."

Aside from this, Cynthia wants people to remember who George Floyd was in the midst of all the protests and looting that are now happening in the United States.



