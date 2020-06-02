Craig Gore fired as producer of a new spin-off & # 39; SVU & # 39; Over Controversial Comments Amid George Floyd Protests – Up News Info

Law Creator / executive producer Dick Wolf has taken swift action after writer and producer Craig Gore's Twitter posts about the ongoing riots in Los Angeles after George Floyd's death.

"I will not tolerate this behavior, especially during our hour of national grief," Wolf said in a statement Tuesday. "I am finishing Craig Gore right away."

The decision comes just hours after Gore's posts faced a backlash. Gore, who announced last month on Twitter that he would join the new SVU spin-off, he was expected to serve as an executive co-producer on the organized crime drama series starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler.

This week, Gore posted a photo of himself brandishing a rifle outside his home with the caption, "curfew," after threatening to "harass mothers trying to fuck" with my property "in reference to the nearby looting.

Drew Janda, who appears online as Associate Producer on NBCUniversal, the company behind all Dick Wolf series, tweeted a compilation of Gore's messages to Meloni. (You can see it below). The post received a lot of attention and contributed to Wolf's swift action.

NBC earlier this spring gave a 13-episode series order to the new crime drama series Dick Wolf starring Meloni repeating her Law and order: SVU character who leads an organized crime unit of the New York police. Former Chicago P.D. Showrunner Matt Olmstead is expected to be the executive producer / showrunner for the series.

Gore was the last executive producer of SMASH. He previously worked as an executive co-producer on another Wolf series, Chicago P.D.