Courtney B. Vance of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Urges Nonviolent Protest, End Riots – Up News Info

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance, in her latest "talk by the fire," calls for calm amid nationwide protests that have often become violent and destructive. "I know that many of you feel the pain and frustration of what happened in Minneapolis and other parts of the country," he said today. "I am sorry too, and I fully intend to keep the spirit and memory of George Floyd in both my heart and my actions."

"So I ask that we go high," she said, paraphrasing former first lady Michelle Obama. "I ask myself to fight for George without resorting to violence. There is no doubt that we have witnessed, once again, a horrible injustice, but we must not cross the line and lose the moral ground we need to ensure justice for the Floyd family.

“I am asking for calm, so that we can focus all our energies on a call to action. We must channel our anger and frustration to achieve real and lasting change. We must build a movement where our faith can be restored and justice served. Let us practice peaceful, non-violent protests instead of civil unrest. Let's continue the "Drum Beat of Justice" for George Floyd as we mobilize for the right for which all of our ancestors fought and died: the right to vote. "

See her fire-side chat here:

"Our call to action," he said, is "to mobilize to show those who would silence us that we know where the real power is: the ballot box."

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr., he said: “We are all caught in an inescapable web of mutuality, bound by a single garment of fate and any direct effect, indirectly affects. For some strange reason, I can never be what I should be, until you are what you should be. The rich man can never be what he should be, until the poor man is what he should be. "

"I ask you to remember that, in everything you do as artists, as allies, as sisters and brothers in the struggle," he told union members. "Let's stay focused on the laser as we go. I believe in our ability as a society to be better / do better. And I believe in you, in your skills, efforts and perseverance, to help us get there."

On the charitable front, he noted that the Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund has distributed $ 4.8 million in emergency aid to needy SAG-AFTRA members, with hundreds of applications still in the queue. Applications currently take a week to process, he said. "And for those who have requested it, know that help is on the way."