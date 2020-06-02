Coronavirus (WI): Wisconsin approaches 600 COVID-19 deaths – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – The percentage of new positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continued a downward trend on Monday, according to the latest figures reported by the state Department of Health Services.

Only 4% of all tests reported Monday were positive, the third smallest total in the past two weeks. Overall, just over 18,500 people tested positive in Wisconsin and 595 died. That was until three on Sunday.

However, there was a sharp decrease in the number of general tests processed.

Gov. Tony Evers in April set the goal of testing the virus for 12,000 people per day, a goal he said was necessary before the state could safely reopen. However, on Monday it was only reported that some 3,600 tests were completed. That was about half of the 7,300 tests reported on Sunday and more than three times less than the 13,500 that were performed on Friday.

Laboratories in Wisconsin that test for COVID-19 have the capacity to process about 15,000 per day, according to the state health department.

Evers and health officials have urged anyone who wants a test to get one. The Wisconsin National Guard is also helping to establish mobile test sites across the state.

