Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Protesting in a pandemic

Massive protests against police brutality and racism in dozens of cities across the United States have prompted officials and public health experts to warn of a possible second wave of coronavirus outbreaks.

Even though many protesters have taken precautions, such as wearing masks and trying to stay socially distant, gatherings of thousands of people will carry an inescapable risk: yelling, gasping, and shouting slogans can speed up the production of respiratory drops that transmit the virus.

The aggressive police response in many cities may also be increasing transmission. Tear gas and pepper spray cause secretions from the eyes, nose, and mouth, and induce a cough; police efforts to corner protesters in narrow urban corridors reduce the distance between people; and imprisoned protesters expand the virus's potential to spread.

The protests come as many areas of the country are still experiencing the deadliest days of the pandemic. While coronavirus cases are declining in the Northeast, there are fierce outbreaks in rural areas of southern states like Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. And the Midwest is still concerned about persistent outbreaks: In Wisconsin, hospitalizations are on the rise, and in Minnesota, where protests began, cases tend to increase.