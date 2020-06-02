Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Massive protests against police brutality and racism in dozens of cities across the United States have prompted officials and public health experts to warn of a possible second wave of coronavirus outbreaks.

Even though many protesters have taken precautions, such as wearing masks and trying to stay socially distant, gatherings of thousands of people will carry an inescapable risk: yelling, gasping, and shouting slogans can speed up the production of respiratory drops that transmit the virus.

The aggressive police response in many cities may also be increasing transmission. Tear gas and pepper spray cause secretions from the eyes, nose, and mouth, and induce a cough; police efforts to corner protesters in narrow urban corridors reduce the distance between people; and imprisoned protesters expand the virus's potential to spread.

The protests come as many areas of the country are still experiencing the deadliest days of the pandemic. While coronavirus cases are declining in the Northeast, there are fierce outbreaks in rural areas of southern states like Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. And the Midwest is still concerned about persistent outbreaks: In Wisconsin, hospitalizations are on the rise, and in Minnesota, where protests began, cases tend to increase.

Experts say some of these deaths, which started to increase in early March, may be undiagnosed cases of Covid-19. It is also possible that some patients with chronic diseases have chosen to stay home rather than risk exposing themselves to the virus when going to the hospital.

Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..

  • The United States has delivered two million doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil for use in fighting the virus, the White House announced Sunday, despite widespread concern that it may not be effective, or even safe, for patients.

  • From an underground flood wall in Connecticut to the resettlement of a Louisiana coastal community, climate change projects in more than a dozen states are now at risk from the pandemic.

  • At least 26,000 nursing home residents in the US USA They have died during the pandemic, reports The Washington Post.

  • Despite the rising unemployment rate and millions of new jobless claims every week, people continue to pay the rent. But there are signs that may slip as federal aid programs expire.

  • A small amount of the virus was detected in a 2-year-old pug dog in North Carolina, but the U.S.D.A. He later discovered that the dog was not infected with the coronavirus.

  • The Metropolitan Opera announced that the pandemic had forced the company to cancel its fall season.

