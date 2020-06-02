Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Protesting in a pandemic
Massive protests against police brutality and racism in dozens of cities across the United States have prompted officials and public health experts to warn of a possible second wave of coronavirus outbreaks.
Even though many protesters have taken precautions, such as wearing masks and trying to stay socially distant, gatherings of thousands of people will carry an inescapable risk: yelling, gasping, and shouting slogans can speed up the production of respiratory drops that transmit the virus.
The aggressive police response in many cities may also be increasing transmission. Tear gas and pepper spray cause secretions from the eyes, nose, and mouth, and induce a cough; police efforts to corner protesters in narrow urban corridors reduce the distance between people; and imprisoned protesters expand the virus's potential to spread.
The protests come as many areas of the country are still experiencing the deadliest days of the pandemic. While coronavirus cases are declining in the Northeast, there are fierce outbreaks in rural areas of southern states like Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. And the Midwest is still concerned about persistent outbreaks: In Wisconsin, hospitalizations are on the rise, and in Minnesota, where protests began, cases tend to increase.
While the protests were kindled by the George Floyd's death last week is also channeling outrage from those who have seen the virus expose deep-rooted inequalities in American society. Covid-19 kills black Americans at a higher rate than whites, and has stripped black Americans of their jobs and earnings at a whopping rate.
For many who went out to protest, the virus was the lesser of two risks.
"I can go home, clean up, get tested, make sure I take the proper precautions," a protester told NBC. "But the police brutality, I don't know, I don't know what I can't do to avoid being harassed."
A hidden toll
It is not only the coronavirus: in New York and New Jersey, the two most affected states, Thousands of people more than usual have died in recent months from causes such as heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.
Experts say some of these deaths, which started to increase in early March, may be undiagnosed cases of Covid-19. It is also possible that some patients with chronic diseases have chosen to stay home rather than risk exposing themselves to the virus when going to the hospital.
Reopens
Students were allowed to return to some elementary schools in England, but many parents decided to keep their children home anyway.
South Africa lifted its ban on alcohol sales. The deeply unpopular measure was credited with a drop in murders and car accidents in the country.
Michigan He lifted his stay-at-home order and will allow groups of up to 100 people to gather outdoors while distancing themselves socially. Restaurants may also open as long as the tables are six feet apart.
Despite continued outbreaks in parts of Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves Announced that all companies could reopen and that travel restrictions had been lifted.
Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..
What else are we following?
The United States has delivered two million doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil for use in fighting the virus, the White House announced Sunday, despite widespread concern that it may not be effective, or even safe, for patients.
From an underground flood wall in Connecticut to the resettlement of a Louisiana coastal community, climate change projects in more than a dozen states are now at risk from the pandemic.
At least 26,000 nursing home residents in the US USA They have died during the pandemic, reports The Washington Post.
Despite the rising unemployment rate and millions of new jobless claims every week, people continue to pay the rent. But there are signs that may slip as federal aid programs expire.
A small amount of the virus was detected in a 2-year-old pug dog in North Carolina, but the U.S.D.A. He later discovered that the dog was not infected with the coronavirus.
The Metropolitan Opera announced that the pandemic had forced the company to cancel its fall season.
