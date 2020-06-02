Coronavirus (MN): 10 more deaths reported as the total number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 25,000 – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Monday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 25,208, 361 more than on Sunday. Ten more people also died, for a total of 1,050 deaths.

Currently, 549 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 253 in intensive care beds. Health officials closely monitor the ICU's capacity, as patients with COVID-19 and those undergoing elective surgeries increasingly occupy beds.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 255,592 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19. More than half, 19,441, have been recovered and no longer require isolation.

Only 6,073 people were evaluated for COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop likely due to the temporary closure of the MDH Public Health Laboratory as a result of the unrest in St. Paul and the surrounding areas following the death of George Floyd.

The state's goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests per day, which is enough for any resident with symptoms to get tested.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild, such as fever and cough. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and people with underlying problems.

