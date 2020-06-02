Coronavirus cases in Israel increased once restrictions on public transport were relaxed – BGR

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel increased as a result of the country, easing restrictions on public transport.

Buses and trains tend to crowd passengers closely and can be a catalyst for widespread exposure.

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, but the virus has apparently begun to decline in many areas across the country. This, coupled with the fact that many people are becoming increasingly concerned about quarantine, has prompted several states to loosen restrictions related to the coronavirus. Some states, for example, now allow the reopening of nonessential businesses like barber shops.

In light of the above, some medical researchers have warned that the reopening of states too soon could lead to a second, potentially more deadly wave to emerge. In fact, we are already starting to see this in some countries of the world.

Take Israel, for example. The government there responded aggressively to the coronavirus pandemic and quickly implemented nationwide blockades and forced curfews for nonessential workers. As a result, Israel was able to effectively prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading everywhere.

That being the case, the country recently began to relax existing restrictions regarding the operation of bars and restaurants. In addition, the Ministry of Health also eased restrictions regarding public transportation. Buses, for example, can now run at 75% occupancy.

However, public transportation generally involves people sitting and standing in relatively close proximity to each other. Consequently, Israel's decision to loosen public transport security measures led to an increase in coronavirus cases, according to a recent report by YnetNews:

The Ministry of Health published on its website the epidemiological tracking of confirmed people who contracted the virus … A confirmed COVID-19 carrier traveled Thursday from Ashdod to the Haredi city of Elad. Two other people who were exposed to the virus traveled on an intercity bus from Tel Aviv to Netanya. A day earlier, seven people confirmed to have the virus also traveled on public buses. Since midnight Saturday, 32 passengers using public buses have tested positive for COVID-19, double the number from the previous day.

In particular, the dangers associated with mass public transport prompted the British government to issue the following directive two weeks ago: "Consider all other forms of transport before using public transport."

Israel's experience underscores the importance of people adhering to social distancing guidelines and other safety precautions. While it is natural to assume that things return to normal once previously closed establishments reopen, the coronavirus pandemic is far from being conquered. In fact, without a vaccine, some researchers have suggested that the pandemic can last up to two years.

However, the good news is that Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that a second wave of coronavirus is not necessarily inevitable.

“We often talk about the possibility of a second wave, or an outbreak when you reopen. We don't have to accept that as inevitable, "Fauci explained." Particularly when people start thinking about the fall, I want people to really appreciate that it could happen, but it's not inevitable. "

Man wearing a face mask on the street. Image source: Radowitz / Shutterstock