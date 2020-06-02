Colorado Supreme Court of Split Says Child Abuse Cannot Occur in Uterus

In a divided decision, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that those who injure unborn babies cannot be prosecuted for child abuse, even if the baby is born and survives an attack on the uterus with life-long injuries .

In decision 4-3, most judges found that state child abuse law is unclear as to whether child abuse can occur in utero. Because of that ambiguity, the court followed a last resort approach that forced them to rule in favor of the defense and found that Andre Jones, 38, of Fountain, who was convicted of shooting his pregnant wife in the stomach, killing her and causing lasting injuries to her unborn daughter: she cannot be convicted of child abuse, even though the girl still suffers from debilitating neurological damage.

The ruling is another step in a long-standing debate over whether fetuses should be recognized as individuals under state law, a hot topic with broad implications ranging from abortion to criminal prosecution of pregnant women.

Practically, the court ruling will likely halt the prosecution of suspects who injure unborn children on charges of child abuse if the child survives the attack. But the decision also leaves open the possibility that fetuses could be considered people under Colorado law and puts it in the hands of state lawmakers to clarify whether unborn babies should be protected under state child abuse statutes, said Aya Gruber. , professor of law at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"It is a bit wild for them to say," It is not clear to us at first glance that the word "person,quot; does not really mean "person or fetus," he said. In other words, they say it's a completely plausible facial meaning of the word & # 39; person & # 39; include & # 39; fetus & # 39;. That part of it all seems to be a big blow to the movement [anti-personality ] and perhaps a symbolic victory for the personality movement. "

Most judges were unable to determine whether lawmakers intended to protect unborn fetuses under the child abuse statute through the statute's simple language or through other legal methods, including consideration of customary law doctrine that says that child abuse prosecutions are permissible if a child injured in the womb is born alive, according to the 31-page majority opinion supported by Justices William Hood, Monica Marquez, Richard Gabriel and Melissa Hart.

"We are particularly concerned that the adoption of the & # 39; born alive & # 39; doctrine to define a criminal element usurps the role of the legislature," Hood wrote. "Therefore, we reject the temptation to make law, no matter how understanding the alleged victim is."

But in a 29-page dissent, the president of the court, Nathan Coats and the judges Brian Boatright and Carlos Samour, consider that the majority opinion is a "political decision,quot; that goes beyond the role of the court and, in fact , usurps the role of the legislature.

They contend that lawmakers 'ambiguity in the child abuse statute was intentional, and lawmakers' subsequent refusal to clarify the language, despite a court appeal a decade ago to do so, shows that lawmakers wanted to allow the criminal prosecution of suspects who wound unborn babies when those babies are born and live with lasting injuries.

"In the simplest terms, most do in two paragraphs what the legislature has refused to do for more than ten years: it redefines the definition of,quot; child "in the statute of child abuse," Boatright wrote in dissent.

He argued that the court did not need to follow its method of decision-making of last resort, which violates the ruling in favor of the accused, because the intention of the legislature can be understood by lack of action and common sense.

"As a result of Jones' actions, this girl presents herself as an independent victim, separated and separated from her mother," she wrote. "She will suffer her entire life due to the defendant's actions. Surely the legislature had no intention of ignoring her as a victim."

Jones was convicted of killing his separated wife, Lakeisha Jones, 32, in 2013. Prosecutors said he broke into her apartment, waited for her to return home, and shot her in the belly while opening the door.

On Monday, the court reversed Jones' first-degree murder conviction in the case and ordered that he be given a new trial after finding that his right to a public trial was violated when the judge excluded his parents from the courtroom. court during the testimony of Two witnesses.

Jones cannot be prosecuted on the child abuse charge.

A spokesman for Attorney General Phil Weiser, whose office filed the appeal with the state's highest court, was not immediately available for comment Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado was not available for comment, and Colorado Right to Life did not respond to a request for comment.