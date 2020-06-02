Colorado May Allow Guided Groups For Outdoor Recreation Amid Coronavirus

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is soliciting input from the public on a draft of the proposed rules regarding outdoor recreation with new safer guidelines for the home to be finalized on Thursday.

The invitation for public comment came when Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order Monday that relaxed restrictions on "high-risk,quot; Colorado residents, who are 65 years of age or older, along with those with underlying health conditions, who were previously required to stay home due to COVID-19. Monday's executive order says they are now "encouraged,quot; to enjoy Colorado outdoors, with social distancing, while staying home "as much as possible."

The preliminary guide to outdoor recreation would allow unguided outdoor recreation of any kind for groups of up to 10 people. It would allow guided groups for fishing, cycling, horseback riding, boating, kayaking, rock climbing, and other activities for groups of up to 10 people. Organizers of rivers, rafting, and jeep tours could occur if boat parties or jeeps were limited to household members.

The draft also includes a long list of rules for operators and re-creators to follow. The public has until noon on Wednesday to intervene.

Regarding relaxation for at-risk people who relish outdoors, Monday's executive order says "vulnerable people,quot; should "stay at home or in the great, great distance, away from others as much as possible "while continuing to limit social interactions, maintaining 6 feet of distance and use of facial covers. Vulnerable people include those 65 years and older along with people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, severe heart conditions, immunosuppressed people, pregnant women and those "determined by a licensed high-risk healthcare provider. "

"Our state has some of the most beautiful natural open space in the world and we want the people of Colorado to enjoy our vast and great outdoors," Polis said in a press release. “Colorado residents must be diligent and continue at home or outdoors, away from others, as much as possible, wearing masks when we leave the house and washing our hands. Over the next few weeks, each and every one of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves and others, especially as we begin to venture out onto our trails and open spaces. "

