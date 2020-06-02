Collin County Offers Housing Assistance for COVID-19 Those – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Collin County families and individuals affected by COVID-19 can now apply online for housing and housing assistance grants, part of the Collin CARES recovery plan that provides up to $ 2,500 in monthly financial assistance to each qualifying household.

The county plan provides direct financial assistance for housing, utilities, and groceries, with a maximum of four months of eligibility. Direct payments to lenders, homeowners, and utility companies can take up to a week to start once full applications are approved.

Funding comes from the Federal Coronavirus Economic Aid, Relief and Security Act (CARES), which sent more than $ 171 million in federal aid to Collin County in alleviation of family and government-related COVID-19 costs incurred since the March 1 until the end of the year.

