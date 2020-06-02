Coleman Domingo on George Floyd, Nat King Cole and his legacy – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Colman Domingo, playwright, director, and actor, was researching his musical (with co-author Patricia McGregor) on the iconic Nat King Cole when he realized that the great singer from the post-war era had a depth that speaks to artists today. . But how could a musician from the 1950s, who seemed to have embodied the word "grace," be relevant to a moment as angry as that marked by the murder of George Floyd, racism by Amy Cooper, Donald's presidency Trump and the riots of an entire nation? Domingo, who was nominated for a Tony for his Broadway performance Scottsboro boys and he could be better known to television audiences for his role as Victor Strand on AMC Fear of the living dead, he provides his answer in this guest column for Up News Info, in which he links those elements of contemporary life with the groundbreaking singer of "Mona Lisa" and "Nature Boy". He titles this piece There is no time for easier. "It is time," he writes, "stop."

Related story More entertainment companies join #BlackoutTuesday initiative in response to George Floyd's death

***

There is no time for easier

I believe from a burning question that lives in my heart. It doesn't matter the means. It has to be there, as I have always used my work to illuminate our humanity. By creating our musical Out the Light: Nat King ColeMy comrade Patricia McGregor and I were delving into the subconscious of the legendary Nat King Cole. But we finally discover our personal truths as artists living in this world today. Black artists. The frustrations that we have in the depths of our souls and that, as Nat believed, had to act with grace. Nat King Cole believed that grace was his most powerful weapon. I also believed it. I still do, up to a point. But if anyone delved into Nat King Cole, they would find him in an essay in Ebony Magazine in 1958, where, as they discussed the disappearance of his television show The Nat King Cole ShowHe declared that "Madison Avenue is afraid of the dark", one will see that there was silent anger and his greatest weapon would be his words.

Patricia presented in one of our writing sessions a writing that she knew would become a crescendo in our musical. It was a poem he wrote on a flight back home. It was a dark expression of It was the night before Christmas. He knocked me down. It gutted me. It was his response to the deaths of black men and women in this nation. It was her response as a mother and her fear for her dark son. That was part of our intention to show America the mirror to deconstruct an American icon, to let you know that yes, this anger lived even in the heart of Nat King Cole due to injustice, and that fury is justified. Justified by the origins of this country that has always tried to exploit black and brown people.

None of this is a surprise to me. It constantly feels like a surprise to my lighter comrades. Now they know with the force of a hurricane that it is as clear as day. It has always been in sight and NO ONE CAN BE SILENT. It affects all of our humanity. I am furious, I am sad, I am amazed. I woke up with tears in my eyes for three days, my soul hurts. I am holding everyone who tries to remain silent in this fight accountable. There is a line in our musical that became a chorus, but now it is even more important to me. One of my co-creators sent it to me this morning and the words have never sounded truer: "There is no time for the easy anymore."

While sitting here, I listen to a news account that says that an act of 1807 is being invoked. Military force in our own country. My eyes well as I write this, as I understood that the Law of Insurrection should suppress the civil disorder of the slave insurrection. Slaves Our President of the United States has just arrived in 1807. I suppose that is the America with which he has dreamed of so much love. When we were great.

Living in this brown body is not easy. I am talking to all my friends and colleagues to say, yes this is a problem and it has always been here. I have never had the privilege of thinking otherwise. This world has shown me repeatedly. You might think that when it comes to a public person, fear is canceled. My black friends know better. Everyone is behind to defend what is right. Use your voices to say out loud that Black Lives Matter. No one who loves me can sit. The price will be high for our future if we do. For my casts, teams, producers, production companies, etc., they can no longer look the other way. I will not leave you

Being black is political. It is not helpful to know of anyone who does not see the breed. That blind belief highlights the fact that you never need to be aware. He denies the fight for equality. Open your eyes and watch the race. See it every time. I believe in every way that Amy Cooper really believed she was not a racist. But at that time, when she was being challenged, she knew the system in which she lived, the privilege that she had of using her white wife as a weapon for the possible harm or death of that dark man. Our society and education has left us scarred and screwed up by our ancestors who saw brown bodies as replaceable machinery.

I come to you with all the love and grace I can muster, but the fires that burn in the streets are those that burn in the hearts of all your fellow citizens who have demanded to be treated fairly by our systems for centuries. This is 2020 and now is the time. Stand with all of us. Kneeling did not work. It is time to stop.

The death of George Floyd and the story of Amy Cooper have lit the flames that are burning the foundations of our America. It has always been here, we only have cell phones to capture these injustices. And, unlike all the power wars we have engaged in as a nation throughout history, we cannot ignore this, because this war is in our home.

This is not the time to disassociate and think that it is different for you, you cannot understand why it is happening. Don't compartmentalize the pain and call it your fight. It is our fight. There is no time for the easy.