Chris Simms says Jarrett Stidham reminds him "a little bit of Tony Romo,quot;

NFL analyst Chris Simms ranked Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham 35th in his latest quarterbacks ranking, but used an intriguing comparison when talking about his roof: Tony Romo.

"First of all, I loved (Stidham) leaving college," Simms said in a recent edition of the Pro Football Talk television show. “I saw him a lot in preseason last year and I loved his looks. Really, when you look at him, there is nothing to say or physically look at him and say, "Oh, there is a weakness in his soccer game." It reminds me a bit of Tony Romo. He is a very pure football pitcher. It has excellent mechanics, it is that natural. He is smart, and we know he is well educated there in New England.

"He doesn't have an arm as strong as Tom Brady, but he's not very far, he's just in that range." He is a really good arm, and he is a good athlete. He is not an athlete who is going to run for a ton of yards, but he can move around his pocket and extend plays that way. That's what makes me excited about Jarrett Stidham – he has a great feeling. He's a natural in the quarterback position, let alone has skills that can really shine and stand out as well. "

So far, Brian Hoyer and Brady have yet to appear on the Simms countdown.

At this point, Stidham is likely the consensus starter in New England, as the Patriots enter the post-Brady era with him, Hoyer, J. Mar Smith, and Brian Lewerke as quarterback. A fourth-round pick from Auburn last year, Stidham went 2-for-4 for 14-yards and an interception last year.