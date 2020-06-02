Chinese hospital helped prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in San Francisco's Chinatown – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5): One of San Francisco's most densely populated neighborhoods, considered a high risk of COVID-19 spreading, managed to stay ahead with the more than a century-old Chinese Hospital.

San Francisco Chinatown was considered a possible hot spot for COVID-19, where thousands of people crowd into single-room residences called SROs.

"We were concerned," said Dr. Jian Zhang, CEO of the Chinese Hospital.

Zhang realized the grave risk from the start when China deployed doctors to COVID-19 ground zero in Wuhan during Chinese New Year, an important holiday.

"You don't leave the family unless something is really important, something really bad," said Zhang.

Hospital doctors like Jennifer Chen recognized that infections in the Bay Area could explode.

"Many of our patients come and go between China, Hong Kong and the United States," said Dr. Chen.

Two months before San Francisco took refuge in his place, Dr. Zhang advocated for PPE on social media. Donations came from China and the US. USA

"It was overwhelming support from people around the world," he said.

And in local Chinese-language media, the hospital spread the word about handwashing and social estrangement.

Hospital patient and donor Arthur Chan listened.

"Jian convinced me to wear a face mask. I'm very stubborn, I don't want to use it, "said Chan.

The result: Only a handful of COVID-19 infections ended up at the Chinese Hospital.

So far, several patients who tested positive have recovered at home. The emergency room admitted several others, including some citizens age 68 and older.

Dr. Ziang says that they all survived. And none of the patients lived in Chinatown.

"We are truly blessed because the Chinese Hospital does not have an outbreak," said Dr. Zhang.

Furthermore, the response to COVID-19 is an example of how the Chinese Hospital is expanding its reach.

He took patients from Zuckerberg General Hospital to free up space for COVID admissions.

The 121-year-old Chinese Hospital has been undergoing a multi-million dollar improvement project in recent years.

It added patient beds, upgraded the emergency room, opened a new cancer center and gastrointestinal clinic, and expanded surgeries the same day.

"We want to reach out to all members of our community, not just Asians," said Dr. Chen.

Still, the hospital remains committed to the Chinese community.

For example, there were concerns that half of the people who died from COVID-19 in the city were Asian-American.

Therefore, the hospital recently launched a pilot program with the health department offering free COVID-19 testing and health monitoring to SRO tenants in Chinatown.

The hospital said 32 people in an SRO at Waverly Place tested negative last week. The program will continue to expand to other SROs to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

"It is not over," said Dr. Zhang. "How do we continue to keep the community safe?"

That remains a focus as the country's only independent hospital built by and for the Chinese community focuses on patient care on the streets of Chinatown and beyond.