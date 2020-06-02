Image: Getty

After China National People's Congress reopened last week established a new civil code that for the first time defines sexual harassment as a legal crime. Reuters reports that Article 1,010 of the new the legislation states that a person can be held liable "for the speech, words, images, or bodily actions that have been used to carry out sexual harassment against a person's wishes," but to a large extent it holds those responsible schools and businesses for sexual misconduct without any definitive guidelines. The decision follows the legislation of December 2018, when the Chinese Supreme Court added sexual harassment to a list of "causes of action" The Washington Post reported.

"The civil code is a big step, but much more will have to be developed," said Darius Longarino, a Senior Fellow of the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School, he told Reuters. "After all, the US sexual harassment law is still developing after decades and dealing with its failures, as revealed by I also."

And yet it feels like a small step in the right direction: China's #MeToo movement, originally lit in 2018 when a violation that occurred 20 years before it was resurrected, has been controversial for a long time. As established on this site beforeactivists in China often face extreme repercussions for their organization, as evidenced in the case of Yue Xin, the MeToo activist who went missing in October 2018 after being detained by the state police for her participation in a labor rights protest. According to The Washington Post, China's party-state has zero tolerance for collective actions, which makes protesting defiantly, and even more shocking.