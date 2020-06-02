Childcare centers for essential workers provide insight into the future of child care during the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SOUTH OF SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – As COVID-19 restrictions are further relaxed, people who have been caring for the children of essential workers have seen what the future of daycare, summer programs and schools as cities reopen.

When emergency room nurse Cheyenne Lang goes to work at Seton Medical Center, she knows her 11-year-old daughter Luci Ena Tiziano is in good hands. He sends his daughter to the North San Mateo Boys and Girls Club in South San Francisco.

"It really has been a lifesaver to have this available," Lang said. "I really appreciate what they have done here."

The Peninsula Boys and Girls Club is one of 700 Boys and Girls clubs across the country that remained open to care for the children of essential workers during the shelter-in-place.

Thanks to foundation grants, parents pay a discounted rate, $ 1.67 per hour, for ten hours.

For children, it is like a summer camp.

"Actually, I can see other kids even though it's not like real summer, because we can't touch each other or anything. But you know it's pretty fun," said Luci Ena.

The way this club operates under COVID-19 constraints serves as a model for others.

For example, there are no contact sports. The equipment is cleaned a lot and the children do not share it.

The focus is on individual activities, with distanced students, either in calisthenics or in the classroom.

Parents stay outside and children have low temperatures, but as the program's senior director Rolando Madrid explains, only when they are indoors.

"Temperature controls do not work well on windy days because the wind plays an important role with the thermometer," said Madrid.

A dedicated person disinfects every room and item, and children wash their hands when they come and go.

To reduce exposure, students stay with the same cohort of 10, according to CEO Aubrey Merriman.

"We are making sure that the brothers are in the same cohort. So in the unfortunate incident where one brother gets sick, he is at least contained in that cohort of ten," Merriman explained.

He says child care can be expanded to 12 children per group.

"So even with that, we would go from 70 to 84, which is less than a third of the building's total capacity," Merriman said.

That means enrollment going forward will be much lower as after-school childcare and summer camps begin again.

"We try to really console our young people, let them know that we are taking precautions but that we are still the same people and that we are still going to connect, motivate and be mentors," said Madrid.

This club now advises other youth programs that they are calling, asking for best practices, as they are forming their own guidelines for reopening.

There are many obstacles to overcome, but North San Mateo County Boys and Girls Club leaders say they are taking the first key steps in a new, smaller, and safer future.