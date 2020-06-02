Chick-fil-A Twelve Oaks sets its grand opening date – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info Detroit – Chick-fil-A Twelve Oaks has set its new store opening date in Novi to June 18, according to its Facebook page. According to MLive, at this grand opening, they are not holding their First 100 event. Where in the past they have given the first 100 people free Chick-fil-A chicken. At this grand opening, they have decided to honor groups of heroes in the local community with free Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Tiffany Simmons told Mlive: "We are excited about this opportunity to serve and give back to the Novi community."

Chick-fil-A's new location is near the Twelve Oaks Mall along Novi Rd. It will have a two-lane drive-thru and an indoor dining room. Until now, if you wanted their famous chicken sandwich and waffle fries, you would have to go to EMU, Allen Park, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, the Somerset Collection food court or the DMC.

Chick-fil-A Twelve Oaks at the time of this article was still looking to hire people for the Back of house team.

Mlive's information contributed to this report.

