Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has the strongest NFL reaction to protests over the death of George Floyd

The NFL, teams, players, and coaches have issued many statements calling for social justice reform in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and the worldwide protests that have followed. Neither will resonate more than Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told the Los Angeles Times.

In a lengthy and candid interview with columnist LZ Granderson, Lynn explained why she needed to go beyond releasing a condensed statement. While praising the many good officers she had come across and the work her team had done, Lynn told Granderson that "nothing has changed,quot; since the 1992 Los Angeles riots following evidence of police brutality against Rodney King.

"The Chargers have done more in the community than any other organization I've been with. I've been in the community, talking to Mayor Garcetti, and I've been to youth detention centers to encourage young men to do it. something positive with their lives when they go out, and the City Council people about making Los Angeles a better place. This is happening with police brutality and the death of unarmed black men and white people feel they can use their privilege to threatening black people like that. white woman did in central park, that's ridiculous.

"How do we affect that kind of change? Where's the responsibility for that kind of (expletive)? That's where I am right now. I'm pissed off, pissed off and don't want to bother. A nice statement … It wasn't a good feeling and I felt like that again looking at George Floyd. We haven't improved at all and in some cases it could have gotten worse. "

Lynn made it clear that she not only wants to be part of the conversation in 2020. She also wants to do her best to work towards a real solution.

"We have so many videos of unarmed black men dying in the past decade, and there is no responsibility, there are no consequences, like it's okay," Lynn added. "I just didn't expect that right now. What we've been doing is obviously not working, so we have to do something different. If it's radical, then it's radical. And I want to be a part of that."

Speaking to Granderson from her own home, Lynn was also asked to remember former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, trying to draw attention to the lingering problem with her protest during the national anthem at the NFL years ago.

"People misunderstood Colin and what he was trying to do," said Lynn. "People were talking about disrespecting the flag … the flag covers a lot: patriotism and civil rights and other things. And Colin was speaking against injustice and many people did not understand that because it happened during the National anthem

"They thought he was disrespectful to the flag. I was surprised by the number of people who didn't know why he was protesting … I thought it was a shame that Colin's message was lost because people kept bringing patriotism. It was brave for him to do I have a lot of respect for that young man who stands up for something out of the 'big 3': God, family, soccer, and I have to say that social justice right now is challenging my priorities. Right now I can't think of anything other than social justice. "

Lynn is one of three African American coaches in the NFL. Before him, Brian Flores of the Dolphins made a powerful statement in reaction to the George Floyd incident. Patrick Mahomes, the new face of the NFL, also had some heartwarming words to share on Monday.

But Lynn's willingness to offer all her angry and passionate thoughts while remaining cool and collected is inspiring leadership. Every word of the interview will connect with those who feel the same way.