Character title will have new identity after Ruby Rose's departure – Up News Info

The new leader of the CW Batwoman It won't be Kate Kane. The show has chosen to go with a new character in the title role after the departure of star Ruby Rose, sources confirm to Up News Info. The show was expected to adopt a new Batwoman identity, which is a much more elegant way to replace a protagonist than direct restructuring, especially given the fact that the comic book canon is based on superheroes who have multiple alter egos.

In a casting ad, the copy of which was obtained by Up News Info, the new main character is named Ryan Wilder and is younger than Katy Kane; he is between 20 and 30 years old. It's unclear if Ryan is a newly created character or a codename for an existing DC character, but season 2 of the CW show will narrate how he becomes Batwoman.

According to the cast notice, first reported by Decider, Ryan is "nice, messy, a bit silly and untamed" and "nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the bat suit before her."

A former drug dealer, the now-reformed and sober Ryan lives in his truck with his plant and is a highly skilled and undisciplined fighter. Like her predecessor, Ryan is a lesbian, with artists who identify as LGBTQ encouraged to come forward for the role.

As mentioned, it's not uncommon for multiple people, in the DC universe and otherwise, to face the cape, hood, and identity of a superhero. When it comes to Batman, numerous people have taken on the role in addition to Bruce Wayne, including Dick Grayson, who many know as Robin or Nightwing. Betty Kane became a Batgirl and was then broadcast to several people, including Barbara Gordon (the daughter of Commissioner Gordon) and Cassandra Cain, a character who appears in Birds of prey portrayed by Ella Jay Basco. On top of that, there are many iterations of the Man of Steel himself, Superman.

Batwoman It premiered last fall as the first superhero series in television history to feature an LGBTQ character declared as the central character.

Rose announced in May that she would be leaving Warner Bros. TV / Berlanti Prods. drama after one season.



Batwoman It is produced by Berlanti Productions / Warner Bros Television. It comes from writer and executive producer Caroline Dries and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, David Nutter and director and executive producer Marcos Siega.