Celebrities weigh in on #BlackoutTuesday; Incorrect Hashtag Raises Concern – Up News Info

It started as a way for the music industry to protest the death of George Floyd, with major labels giving their employees the day off on Tuesday "to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community," but movement # BlackoutTuesday has spread like wildfire. the entertainment industry and beyond.

Social media is awash with people posting solidarity messages, with Instagram in particular awash with black images, usually accompanied by a relevant hashtag.

However, there is debate about how people, particularly those with influence, can protest without interrupting the important information that spreads through the social media channels on the back of the hashtags.

Olivia Wilde, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who have a lot of followers online, were three of a crowd of celebrities who posted the solid black image and accompanied it with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Since then, many have moved to point out that using the #BlackLivesMatter tag, rather than #BlackoutTuesday or the original #TheShowMustBePaused, while well-intentioned, can cause problems for other accounts trying to spread important and timely information about the cause as the protests continue raging around the world.

Paul Mescal, the rising star of Normal peopleand Kumail Nanjiani made the point.

Kenidra R. Woods, a Twitter activist with more than 70k followers, explained the problem.

It has struck me that many allies are using #BlackLivesMatter hashtag w black image on insta. We know there is no intention to harm, but to be honest this essentially damages the message. We use hashtag to keep ppl updated. PLS stop using the hashtag for black images! pic.twitter.com/eG2fPaybNW – Kenidra4Humanity ~ BLACK LIVES MATTER ~ (@KenidraRWoods_) June 2, 2020

For allies upset by us, black activists who don't want black images underneath black lives matter hashtag on insta, have asked us how to help and we are literally telling them how (See pinned tweet) Our message is fading and will cause more harm that good. Help doesn't hurt. X – Kenidra4Humanity ~ BLACK LIVES MATTER ~ (@KenidraRWoods_) June 2, 2020

