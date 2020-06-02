Cast & Showrunner donates $ 100K to National Bail Fund network – Up News Info

The cast and crew of the police comedy Brooklyn nine nine They have made a sizeable donation to the National Bail Fund Network after the murder of George Floyd.

Co-creator Dan Goor and star Stephanie Beatriz are among those who spoke publicly in support of protesters against police brutality.

Beatriz, who plays Rosa Díaz in the NBC comedy, referred to the fact that she is an actress who plays a detective on television in a social media publication that showed her contribution. "If you currently play as a police officer? If you earn tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in waste by playing a cop? I'll let you do the math, "he tweeted.

Goor later noted that he and the cast had made a $ 100,000 donation to the fund, which is managed by the Community Justice Exchange and is made up of more than sixty bond and bond funds from across the country.

"The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 Condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people protesting nationwide over police brutality. Together we have made a donation of $ 100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to find your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can guide you towards them. #blacklivesmatter, "Goor wrote on Twitter (see below).

This comes as protests across the country against police brutality continue after Floyd's death after police officer Derek Chauvin stopped him on the ground.

There had been additional attention in Brooklyn nine nine, which wrapped up its seventh season in April, like a comedy after a clumsy police force, given the news of the past few days.

The show also stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, and Chelsea Peretti.